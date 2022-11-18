Back to overview Home Clean fuel In focus: Battle to accelerate green energy programs continues Premium In focus: Battle to accelerate green energy programs continues Business developments & projects November 18, 2022, by Eldin Ganic Winter is almost here and concerns over the security of energy supplies are on the rise. Governments and industries are trying to find ways to tackle both energy and climate crises at the same time. The never-ending battle with new regulations to accelerate green energy programs and address high prices also continues. Earlier this week, German […] Premium content Checking for account. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Premium content Subscribe to continue Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Free two week Trial First month for free only € 12,60 per month Try Now Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Want to become future-proof? Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. View post tag: AquaTerra View post tag: climate-change View post tag: decarbonization View post tag: Energy Transition View post tag: Equinor View post tag: Hydrogen View post tag: hywind View post tag: In focus View post tag: kfw View post tag: wello Share this article Related news List of highlighted news articles energy transition Posted: 13 days ago Premium In focus: ‘Maximum energy with minimum emissions’ to bring us safely to net-zero goals Categories: Business developments & projects Posted: 13 days ago energy transition Posted: 20 days ago Premium In focus: Window to meet 1.5°C target is closing, urgent transformation is needed now Categories: Transition Posted: 20 days ago long read Posted: 6 days ago New action plan comes into the limelight to accelerate decarbonisation Categories: Collaboration Posted: 6 days ago Posted: 1 day ago World’s first promotional platform for financing green hydrogen launched in Germany Categories: Business & Finance Posted: 1 day ago Related Partners Partner Saltwater Engineering B.V. Partner MASCOT® WORKWEAR Partner Aon