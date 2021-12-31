Back to overview Home Clean fuel In focus: Working together towards a sustainable future Premium In focus: Working together towards a sustainable future Transition December 31, 2021, by Eldin Ganic The energy transition process is moving ahead with each passing day as witnessed in a week behind us with a lot of announcements highlighting the net-zero future. A good example of the will to change comes from CNOOC Petroleum Europe and Flotation Energy, currently involved in a project which would see one of the UK’s […] Premium content Checking for account. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Subscribe to continue Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Want to become future-proof? Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. View post tag: Asahi Tanker View post tag: CNOOC View post tag: Energy Transition View post tag: Flotation Energy View post tag: HelioRec View post tag: net-zero View post tag: Van Oord Share this article Related news List of highlighted news articles video Posted: 2 months ago Interview with wave energy and floating solar developers Novige and HelioRec Categories: Innovation Posted: 2 months ago Posted: 2 days ago NES outfitting cable lay vessel for zero-emission ops Categories: Vessels Posted: 2 days ago video Posted: 8 days ago Two UAE giants launch $3.6 bln decarbonisation project Categories: Transition Posted: 8 days ago energy transition Posted: about 1 month ago Premium In focus: Post-COP26, offshore energy sector using every lever to support creation of net-zero future Categories: Transition Posted: about 1 month ago Related Partners Partner MASCOT® WORKWEAR Partner Damen Shipyards Group Partner KOEDOOD MARINE GROUP