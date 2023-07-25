Keel laid for Misje Rederi’s 6th EcoBulk hybrid vessel

July 25, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian shipowner Misje Rederi AS has held a keel-laying ceremony for its sixth EcoBulk hybrid vessel at Colombo Dockyard in Sri Lanka.

Colombo Dockyard/LInkedin

As informed, the vessel Misje Lotus is the last in a series of six new eco-friendly bulkers. The vessels, measuring 89.95 meters in length, have been specifically designed to accommodate a cargo capacity of 5,000 deadweight tons (dwt). They will be utilized for the transportation of various types of cargo, including bulk cargo, grain, timber, unit loads, and containers. The delivery of the sixth bulker is scheduled for Q4 2024.

The EcoBulk hybrid bulk carrier incorporates a hybrid energy storage battery system. The concept and the basic design of the ships were developed by Wärtsilä Ship Design Norway AS. The fully integrated hybrid solution will enable the vessels to sail in and out of port and to perform cargo operations emissions-free, according to the shipbuilder.

Furthermore, the vessel is designed to be converted to full zero-emissions operation as the technology develops. The shipowner placed an order for up to ten eco-bulk carriers in August 2020.

The first bulker, Misje Vita, was delivered in September last year, while the second ship, Misje Verde was handed over to the shipowner in April this year.

A few days ago, the shipbuilder launched the third bulker Misje Viola at a ceremony held in Sri Lanka.