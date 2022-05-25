MacGregor bags ‘significant order’ to equip Polish hybrid RoPax ferries

May 25, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

MacGregor, a part of Finnish Cargotec, has secured a contract to supply comprehensive packages of RoRo equipment for three RoPax ferries powered by four liquefied natural gas (LNG) engines of dual-fuel type with battery assistance.

Image by Remontowa Marine Design & Consulting

MacGregor will supply the equipment to pro-ecological, low-emission vessels that will be built at Remontowa Shiprepair Yard S.A in Poland, for the country’s ferry company Polskie Promy, part of Polska Żegluga Morska (PŻM).

The order includes design, manufacturing, transport and installation assistance for the bow and stern equipment together with internal ramps and doors.

The bow ramp folding frame solution and mooring rope self tension system increase efficiency by enabling loading at two levels and reducing the turn-around time in port, MacGregor said.

Magnus Sjöberg, senior vice president of Merchant Solutions Division at MacGregor, commented: “I am … satisfied to see that we are able to support our customer’s focus on sustainability, as in this case, reducing the fuel consumption by enabling shorter turnaround time in the ports.”

The hybrid dual-fuel ferries were ordered back in November 2021 under a contract worth nearly PLN 4 billion (about $960.6 million).

Featuring a length of 195.6 metres and a width of 32.2 metres, the ferries will have a capacity for 4,100 lane metres of freight and 400 passengers.

The electric propulsion for the vessels, which are scheduled to be delivered one apiece in 2025, 2026 and 2027, will be provided by technology company ABB.

Additionally, each vessel will operate with four Wärtsilä 31DF dual-fuel engines that can use bio-LNG, either on its own or blended with conventional LNG, to further reduce their carbon footprint.

Wärtsilä will also deliver its LNGPac fuel storage, supply, and control system.

Once delivered, the vessels will be operated by ferry companies Unity Line and Polferries in the Baltic Sea which is said to have some of the densest maritime traffic in the world.

