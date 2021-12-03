Magseis Fairfield wins again in Gulf of Mexico

December 3, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway-based Magseis Fairfield has secured another contract to conduct a 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the Gulf of Mexico for a repeat customer.

Start-up is planned for the first quarter of 2022 and the total duration is expected to be approximately two months. The award also includes an optional project for an additional two months.

The survey will be conducted with Magseis Fairfield’s ZXPLR technology.

“The recent awards have further strengthened our 2022 backlog. With these awards we will have both ZXPLR crews operating in the Gulf of Mexico during H1 2022,” said Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield CEO.

In mid-November, Magseis Fairfield announced it had won a contract to conduct a 4D OBN survey in the Gulf of Mexico using its ZXPLR technology.

This survey is also expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022 and will run for approximately five months, with options for extensions.

The Norwegian company most recently secured a conditional award for a 4D OBN survey in the North Sea. Start-up is planned for Q2 2022, with the project set to run for approximately one month.