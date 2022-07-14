MDL and DOF Subsea return to Angola for SURF project

July 14, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Back-deck equipment specialist Maritime Developments MDL has supported engineering and marine services company DOF Subsea with SURF work packages in Angola.

Skandi Seven. Courtesy of DOF Subsea.

The MDL spread consisted of a second-generation reel drive system, four-track 85Te pipelay tensioner and an overboarding chute.

It was mobilised onboard the offshore construction vessel Skandi Seven to perform SURF installation scopes of work.

Commenting on the campaign, Thomas Hamre, project portfolio manager at DOF Subsea, said: “We are happy with the efficient execution for this lay campaign, which was completed on time with no incidents or accidents.”

Michael Blease-Shepley, MDL’s VP of Sales, added: “We are extremely pleased to have been able to support DOF Subsea and their FSV contract from the Skandi vessel offshore Angola.

“These campaigns have been optimised through the deployment of familiar assets, where project engineering could tap into existing deck plans, sea-fastening designs and installation methodology, and where field service teams were well experienced in working with one another.”

The project follows previous SURF installation campaigns over the last 18 months when the same vessel and spread combination were used.

Back in the summer of 2021, MDL and DOF Subsea deployed the MDL SURF spread offshore Angola to install two six-inch flexible jumpers.

