Modus launches control room for hybrid autonomous underwater vehicles

June 14, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-based subsea services company Modus has commissioned its control room in Darlington from which it can operate hybrid autonomous underwater vehicles (HAUVs).

The control center, located at the company’s headquarters, is a result of a £24 million investment program.

Modus has developed the application of fully automated inspection and maintenance services using subsea HAUVs to map underwater topography and inspect pipelines, cabling and subsea structures.

These hybrid vehicles combine the characteristics of a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), which is linked to the surface, and an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), which can operate without such a link.

The investment includes four HAUVs, two of which are in service, with the third and fourth to be delivered this October and in mid-2023, respectively.

“We are extremely proud of our work at Modus, investing to develop world-leading capabilities to supply global markets, from our base right here in the North East,” said Nick Tompkins, CEO of Modus.

“The technological capability we are offering to the offshore and subsea sectors provides a greener, more cost-effective and higher quality product than those currently available.”

In March, Modus signed a technical services agreement with Ashtead Technology for the provision of survey and inspection equipment that will be integrated fully with Modus’ AUV fleet.

The agreement includes Modus accessing Ashtead’s subsea equipment rental pool to support customers’ life of field projects across the offshore energy sector.

