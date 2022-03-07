Norwegian player seals two walk-to-work deals with DOF Subsea

March 7, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian offshore service provider Uptime International has won two contracts with DOF Subsea, a Norway-based subsea and marine services provider, for the provision of walk-to-work systems on one of its vessels.

Uptime International reported last week that it had been awarded two walk-to-work deals to support DOF Subsea on its long-term contract for a multi-purpose supply vessel (MPSV), which is starting work for a major international energy company on a three-year firm, plus two one-year options contract.

Walk-to-work personnel transfer; Credit: Uptime International

Øyvind Våge, Chartering Manager of DOF Subsea, commented: ”DOF is very pleased with the cooperation with Uptime and the joint engagement towards our client in order to provide the winning solution. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Uptime.”

The Norwegian offshore services provider explained that the first contract award is for an UPTIME 23.4m rental system – a proven active motion compensated gangway – to be employed as a frontrunner, starting in June 2022. The rental system will be used as part of the vessel’s logistics system for approximately one year.

Furthermore, the second award is for an OEM purchase of an UPTIME 30m autonomous logistics system that will be delivered, installed, and used on the same MPSV, for the remainder of the vessel contract, according to Uptime.

Uptime 30m walk-to-work system is an autonomous gangway with artificial intelligence, featuring autolanding, slip-off detection, stepless access for personnel and cargo, integrated transfer lines and integrated crane function. Due to these features, Uptime believes this system is a natural choice for any offshore wind service vessel.

Hugo Øyen, SVP Sales and Marketing of UPTIME International, remarked: “Especially pleased that we together found a good solution with a frontrunner rental system while waiting for delivery of the state-of-the-art OEM 30m system in 2023. This award again confirms our reputation within walk-to-work for the energy sector, for delivering safe access through our logistics solutions for personnel and cargo.”

DOF Subsea has kicked off the new year with several new deals, which the firm not only won for its services but also awarded to other companies. The Norway-based company secured more work for its construction support vessels (CSVs) Skandi Acergy and Skandi Constructor in January 2022.

In early February 2022, the firm’s Australian branch signed a second long-term contract with ExxonMobil’s affiliate, Esso Australia, for the provision of an MPSV.

DOF Subsea also entered into an agreement with Otto Candies in late February 2022 for the charter of the Jones Act-compliant vessel Chloe Candies to support operations in the Gulf of Mexico.