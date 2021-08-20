NQBP, partners to look into green hydrogen potential

August 20, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

North Queensland Bulk Ports (NGBP) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with partners to work on green hydrogen production and the development of a supply chain at the Port of Hay Point.

The partners include Japan’s trading company Itochu Corporation, Australian construction service company Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited and Canada’s management company Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Photo by North Queensland Bulk Ports

Under the agreement, the parties will jointly explore the feasibility of producing and storing green hydrogen and utilizing port land at the Dalrymple Bay Terminal.

Furthermore, a green hydrogen supply chain will be established including the export of the green hydrogen using DBT’s existing export facilities.

“DBT is attracting interest as a green hydrogen production base due to its location in the center of a Renewable Energy Zone, an area in Queensland, Australia designated by the state government for renewable energy development,” according to Itochu.

“The Queensland state government has designated Hay Point including DBT as a priority port suitable for sustainable development, and DBT has existing export infrastructure which can be improved and expanded on to create facilities for exporting hydrogen.”

The feasibility study will be conducted in phases, up to the final commercial production phase, with phase I scheduled to begin during 2021.

Green hydrogen has been gaining attraction in Australia in the past couple of months.

Recently, a Japanese-Australian consortium started the hydrogen energy supply chain (HESC) pilot project to develop a complete hydrogen supply chain in Australia.