Pasha Hawaii welcomes 2nd LNG-powered Ohana Class jewel into the fleet

July 13, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Hawaii-based shipping company Pasha Hawaii has taken delivery of the MV Janet Marie, the second of two new ‘Ohana Class’, LNG-powered container ships built at AmFELS, a member of Seatrium Group.

Image credit Pasha Hawaii

The 774-foot (235-meter) vessel joins Pasha Hawaii’s fleet serving the Hawaii/Mainland trade lane, as well as the company’s first ‘Ohana Class vessel, MV George III, which began service on August 17, 2022.

Operating on liquefied natural gas from day one, the new Jones Act vessel surpasses the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels.

Energy efficiencies are also achieved with a state-of-the-art engine, an optimized hull form, and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.

The ‘Ohana Class vessels are named in honor of George Pasha, III and Janet Marie Pasha, the late parents of The Pasha Group President and CEO George Pasha, IV, marking three generations of service to Hawaii.

“We are very grateful to welcome our second ship as a testament to my parents and our incredible Pasha Hawaii team members who continue to raise the bar on excellence and dedication,” said George Pasha, IV.

“Once again, we are extremely proud of the perseverance and commitment of our partners at AmFELS, and the skilled men and women at the shipyard, including our own on-site team members, who have proven once more that ship building and ingenuity are alive and well in the United States.”

“We are delighted that MV Janet Marie will be joining its sister vessel, MV George III, on the West Coast,” said Kelvin Fok, President of AmFELS.

“We have developed a strong partnership with The Pasha Group through the construction of these two vessels and look forward to continuing this relationship for future ventures.”

The two vessels are part of the company’s sustainability strategy and they have been described as the first natural-gas-powered containerships to serve Haiwaii that surpass IMO 2030 standards.

With LNG at the core of the company’s sustainability efforts, Pasha Hawaii has invested also in building up the necessary infrastructure for LNG vessel refueling in the Port of Long Beach, which includes 40 cryogenic ISO tanks and a six-pump skid system.

Accommodating Pasha Hawaii’s new LNG-fueled ships aligns with the Port of Long Beach’s environmental sustainability actions and strengthens its commitment to the Green Port Policy and San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan enacted more than 15 years ago.

Pasha Hawaii is also investing in new scrubbers on diesel ships as part of an ongoing retrofit and repower projects.

In addition to LNG, the group is also looking into the potential of hydrogen and is working on a project involving green hydrogen generation via solar energy as well as providing hydrogen fuel for the world’s first hydrogen-powered commercial ferry, MV Sea Change.