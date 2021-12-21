PGS inks data management as a service agreement with major client

December 21, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway-based Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) has signed a multi-year Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) agreement with a “major” customer.

Under the agreement, PGS will provide a cloud-based digital DMaaS solution that allows the client to store, manage and access subsurface data that it has licensed from the Norwegian company.

The DMaaS service seamlessly connects seismic data to the end-users with anytime access and availability to view and/or download their entitled data into their own work environments, PGS said.

The Norwegian seismic player did not disclose the name of the client.

“In today’s fast-moving business environment, rapid access to data and quicker response times can provide a competitive advantage when timely decisions are required to position for success,” said Nathan Oliver, EVP Sales and Services at PGS.

“Cloud-based DMaaS enables new workflows that will substantially reduce the timelines and resources traditionally required to access and act on seismic data. This is a landmark deal that marks the beginning of a new era for the seismic industry by providing customers anytime-anywhere access to our world-class MultiClient data library.”