Repeat customer hires Magseis Fairfield in Gulf of Mexico

August 24, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian survey services provider Magseis Fairfield has received a contract from a repeat client to deliver a project in the Gulf of Mexico.

Magseis Fairfield received the conditional award for the project in September 2020 which has now been converted into an award.

The project is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of the year, with an expected duration of four months.

Operations will be performed using the ZXPLR technology.

“We are delighted to see continued high demand for our services in Gulf of Mexico on the back of the local authorities approving new permits and letters of authorization. We have had a good dialogue with this repeat customer throughout the process which has now resulted into this award,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.

Related Article Posted: 7 days ago Magseis Fairfield scores ‘large’ OBN deal with ExxonMobil Posted: 7 days ago

Magseis Fairfield delivered the first-ever deepwater ocean bottom node (OBN) survey offshore Mexico at the beginning of 2021.

The company recently also received a conditional award of an OBN contract in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico from a repeat customer.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: