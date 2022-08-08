ROVOP on duty for Prysmian

August 8, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Following a recent new contract award, Aberdeen-headquartered subsea specialist ROVOP has been supporting survey and trenching operations for Italian cabling giant Prysmian Group.

Courtesy of ROVOP

According to ROVOP’s social media update, the company is deploying its remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to support Prysmian’s operations onboard the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Pacific.

The vessel is fixed with the Italian company until 31 December 2023 under the recently signed contract extension.

For its part, ROVOP deployed a 150HP WROV to initially support Prysmian’s activities at the French offshore wind farm, Calvados.

To remind, the second export cable, which was ordered from Prysmian, was installed last week at the 448 MW offshore wind farm.

Once fully commissioned in 2024, Calvados will generate the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of 630,000 people, with an operational life of approximately 25 years.

As for the upcoming projects, Normand Pacific and ROV will be deployed on the Attica-Crete high voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnection project laid and protected by Prysmian Group.

The Italian company was awarded a €270-million contract for submarine interconnections by Ariadne Interconnection, a company fully owned by the transmission system operator for Greece’s power grid, back in 2020.

The interconnector will have a distance of 335 kilometres to link Crete, the biggest and most populous Greek island, with the Attica region in mainland Greece.

Meanwhile, Prysmian is working to redevelop the site of a decommissioned coal-fired power plant into a subsea cable factory in Brayton Point, Massachusetts.

President Biden visited the site on 19 July, shortly after the first layer of approval of the construction permits for the development of the submarine cable factory was granted to Prysmian.

