Subsea 7 books four US vessels for Gulf of Mexico ops

September 29, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea 7 has entered into four long-term charter agreements with Otto Candies and Bordelon Marine for the deployment of Jones Act-compliant vessels in the Gulf of Mexico.

The agreements cover the IRM, survey, and light construction vessels Grant Candies, Wyatt Candies and Ross Candies, under charter with Otto Candies, and the multipurpose supply vessel Connor Bordelon, under charter with Bordelon Marine.

The vessels will be used for offshore construction, inspection, maintenance and repair (IRM), ROV survey, and pipe/umbilical laying support operations.

“These vessel charters demonstrate Subsea 7’s commitment to this region’s inspection, repair and maintenance business, and our ability to support our clients in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Jonathan Perzan, Subsea 7 operations manager for Global IRM – Gulf of Mexico.

According to Steve Wisely, Subsea 7 senior vice president for UK & Global IRM, the continued demand for subsea services in the Gulf of Mexico region has led to these charters for the company.

“The charters will support the sustainable growth of our operations and are well-positioned to secure a wide range of conventional energy and renewables opportunities, as well as other energy transition projects in the future,” Wisely stated.

The contracts have differing start dates and durations, with options for extensions. No other details about the agreements have been disclosed.

At the beginning of the year, Subsea 7 secured a contract to provide subsea installation services for Beacon Offshore Energy’s Shenandoah development in the Gulf of Mexico.

In June, the company won another contract for the same region, this time with Chevron for the development of the recently sanctioned Ballymore project.

Otto Candies’ Chloe Candies is also working in the Gulf of Mexico, under charter with DOF Subsea.

