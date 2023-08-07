SWS hands over two eco-friendly 7,000 TEU boxships to X-Press Feeders

August 7, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS), a part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has delivered the third and fourth eco-friendly 7,000 TEU containership to Singapore-based shipowner X-Press Feeders.

MH Perseus; Credit: SWS

As informed, the vessels MH Pegasus and MH Perseus were delivered in a ceremony held at the company’s yard in China on 3 August. The launching of the ships took place in May this year.

MH Pegasus; Credit: SWS

The containerships are the third and the fourth vessels in a series of twelve 7,000 TEU vessels ordered by X-Press Feeders.

The newbuilds feature an eco-friendly design concept. Furthermore, the units fitted with advanced technology such as an optimized hull line, shock and noise reduction, low-energy main engines, and high-efficiency propellers, ensuring that the ship’s energy efficiency design index complies with the stringent requirements of the third stage of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI).

As a result, the vessel represents a new generation of medium-sized container ships that excel in being green, environmentally friendly, energy-saving, and safe, SWS said.

The vessels are classed by ABS and built to Singapore flag requirements.

To remind, the second vessel X-Press Capella was delivered in June this year.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago X-Press Feeders welcomes scrubber-fitted mid-size boxship into the fleet Posted: about 1 month ago

The Singapore-based shipowner, through its subsidiary Eastway, has recently ordered six methanol dual-fuel boxships. The first ship is set to be delivered by the second half of 2025.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago X-Press Feeders orders six methanol dual-fuel boxships Posted: 2 months ago

The company has also contracted Dutch producer and distributor of hydrogen-based products OCI Global to supply its vessels with green methanol.

X-Press Feeders has set a target of net-zero emissions by 2050, aiming to be ‘The Greener Feeder Carrier Of Choice’. The group moves closer to its targets with this additional fleet of dual-fuel newbuilds while employing other strategies such as carbon capture and exploration of future fuels.