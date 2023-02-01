U-Ming takes delivery of third LNG-powered bulker

February 1, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Ubuntu Integrity. Courtesy of Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

Taiwanese bulk carrier company U-Ming Marine has taken delivery of its third 190,000-ton dual-fuel LNG bulk carrier from Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.

According to a statement from the shipbuilder, the vessel named Ubuntu Integrity was delivered on 31 January.

The length of the ship is 299.80 metres, the width is 47.5 metres, the depth is 24.70 metres, the design draft is 18.25 metres, and the vessel can reach a speed of 14 knots. The ship uses LNG fuel and is equipped with two C-type LNG fuel tanks.

This is the third in a series of four LNG-powered bulkers ordered by U-Ming from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding in 2020. Its sister vessels Ubuntu Harmony and Ubuntu Equality were delivered in December 2022 and January 2023, respectively.

The fourth ship, Ubuntu Loyalty, is also slated for delivery from Shanghai Waigaoqiao in 2023.

All four vessels have been chartered by mining giant Anglo American on long-term deals of 10 years each. The company recently loaded Ubuntu Harmony with the first cargo of iron ore from Kumba operations in South Africa.

According to Anglo American, the Ubuntu fleet is a key component of its ambition to achieve carbon neutrality for its controlled ocean freight by 2040 – with an interim target to reduce emissions from these activities by 30% by 2030.