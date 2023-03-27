UK firm lends a hand to DOF Subsea offshore Gabon

March 27, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

UK’s Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL) has supported DOF Subsea on a field redevelopment project offshore Gabon, which included the replacement of an FPSO with an FSO.

Source: MDL

MDL delivered a flex-lay spread, consisting of a horizontal lay system (HLS) with the TTS-4/140 Series tensioner, and a Generation 3 Reel Drive System, which was mobilized on the Skandi Constructor.

The flexible products were handled through the vessel’s moonpool, enabled by the MDL HLS.

The scope covered the recovery and installation of umbilicals and flexibles as part of the FPSO replacement with an FSO.

The project was part of the field’s infrastructure upgrade, aiming to reduce operational costs while increasing storage capacity and contributing to the extension of its producing life.

As part of the scope, MDL also delivered the full sea-fastening design for the client’s back deck and provided all sea-fastening materials and fabrication support to complete the mobilisation.

Last summer MDL supported DOF Subsea with SURF work packages in Angola.

“This was an exciting project for MDL, partly due to the new location which further grows our West Africa track record, but also because of the short timescales the client was working to. For the Skandi Constructor our compact systems proved to be the optimal solution,” said Euan Crichton, Project Manager at MDL.

“We are continuing our support to DOF in various global locations, configuring bespoke equipment spreads suitable to their vessels. So far, the open communications between the two companies have helped us zero in on the most efficient approaches to lay and retrieval scopes, to deliver maximum value.”

To remind, earlier this year MDL delivered a bespoke aft recovery system for multiple Subsea 7 vessels operating in deep water. The assembly consisted of a chute, a removal device for buoyancy, and a horizontal hang-off system.