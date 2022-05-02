Asian operator brings in second dual-fuel vessel built for TotalEnergies

May 2, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

Singapore-based petroleum logistics unit of Malaysian energy logistics group MISC Berhad, AET, has taken delivery of the second dual-fuel very large crude carrier (VLCC), which was purpose-built for a long-term charter with TotalEnergies.

AET informed on Friday that its second dual-fuel VLCC, Eagle Vallery, was successfully delivered by Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI).

Commenting on the delivery, Capt. John Baptist, AET Global Director, VLCC/PCS, remarked: “We are proud of yet another key milestone as we continue to chart our pathway towards our target of greenhouse gases intensity reduction by 40 per cent by 2030 (against 2008 baseline) as well as achieve our long-term commitment of net-zero emissions by 2050.”

The newest addition to AET’s fleet comes on the heels of the naming ceremony, which was held in February 2022, for the first of two dual-fuel VLCCs built for a long-term charter to Chartering and Shipping Services, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, based on the agreement signed in April 2020.

Eagle Vallery is the sister vessel of Eagle Valence in this series of two dual-fuel VLCCs built for the charter to TotalEnergies with Eaglestar as AET’s appointed ship manager.

“These dual-fuel VLCCs are a continuation of our commitment to investing in sustainable shipping solutions that are both economically viable and environmentally compliant. I wish to take this opportunity to thank everyone from TotalEnergies, SHI, DNV, Eaglestar, colleagues from AET and all vendors and partners for believing in and acting on our shared ambition to decarbonise shipping,” concluded Baptist.

Earlier this month, in a bid to pursue its decarbonisation goals, AET made significant technology investments and teamed up with LNG value-chain stakeholders. Based on a statement by its CEO, the firm is committed to moving energy in a responsible and eco-friendly way, through its support for liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a transitional fuel.

According to the Asian player, its investments in new, more eco-efficient assets – including approximately $1 billion in dual-fuel vessels on long-term charters with energy majors – amount to around $2 billion from 2016 onward.

