Construction starts on Terntank’s second wind/methanol-ready tanker

November 16, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swedish/Danish tanker operator Terntank has celebrated the steel cutting ceremony for its second of three new wind and methanol-powered 15,000 dwt hybrid tankers.

The ceremony took place at the China Merchants Jinling shipyard on November 15, 2023.

The Hybrid Solution Plus series is said to go beyond current legislation and the 2040 targets to meet these requirements decades before. The series represents a game-changing shift towards sustainability in the maritime industry, showcasing innovation and a resolute commitment to a cleaner future.

According to the company, the new vessels will significantly reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impact with methanol-powered engines, wind-assisted propulsion, hybrid battery systems, and onshore power.

The Hybrid Solution Plus vessels will be developed from the experience of the previous six Avic series vessels with additional innovative improvements to reduce environmental impacts, the company said.

In addition to the 40 percent of CO2 reductions achieved on previous vessels, the wind assistance will further reduce the emissions by 8 percent. With methanol being a low-carbon fuel and its potential for decarbonization, the company accelerates its pathway to net zero.

The vessels are built to optimally be able to transport bio feedstocks to Terntank customers’ refineries and load the finished goods to its customers’ depots.

The first vessel is planned to be delivered in March 2025.