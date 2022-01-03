Industry firsts: World’s 1st eco-friendly ships in 2021

January 3, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

The maritime world has a great and rich history that dates back to hundreds of years. From the very first boat to the present massive ships, the industry has changed over the years. This year was marked by the “industry firsts” with new eco-friendly vessels emerging every day.

Here is a look back to the articles published by Offshore Energy – Green Marine in 2021 covering topics related to the world’s first eco-friendly maritime vessels:

World’s 1st hydrogen-powered ferry delivered

Vard delivers world’s first hybrid expedition cruise ship

World’s 1st LNG-powered VLCC kicks off sea trials

World’s first IMO Type B VLEC launched

World’s first flying hydrogen boat revealed at OEEC 2021

World’s 1st methanol-powered pilot boat launched

Video: World’s 1st hybrid cargo vessel leaves shipyard

World’s 1st theatre ship gets eSAIL

World’s 1st LH2 carrier Suiso Frontier departs for Australia

World’s 1st zero-emission all-electric tanker launched in Japan