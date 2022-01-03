Photo: Illustration; World's first LNG hybrid expedition cruise ship; Photo by: Vard

Back to overview
Home Green marine Industry firsts: World’s 1st eco-friendly ships in 2021

Industry firsts: World’s 1st eco-friendly ships in 2021

January 3, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

The maritime world has a great and rich history that dates back to hundreds of years. From the very first boat to the present massive ships, the industry has changed over the years. This year was marked by the “industry firsts” with new eco-friendly vessels emerging every day.

Here is a look back to the articles published by Offshore Energy – Green Marine in 2021 covering topics related to the world’s first eco-friendly maritime vessels:

  • World’s 1st hydrogen-powered ferry delivered

Related Article

  • Vard delivers world’s first hybrid expedition cruise ship

Related Article

  • World’s 1st LNG-powered VLCC kicks off sea trials

Related Article

  • World’s first IMO Type B VLEC launched

Related Article

  • World’s first flying hydrogen boat revealed at OEEC 2021

Related Article

  • World’s 1st methanol-powered pilot boat launched

Related Article

  • Video: World’s 1st hybrid cargo vessel leaves shipyard

Related Article

  • World’s 1st theatre ship gets eSAIL

Related Article

  • World’s 1st LH2 carrier Suiso Frontier departs for Australia

Related Article

  • World’s 1st zero-emission all-electric tanker launched in Japan

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    KOEDOOD MARINE GROUP

  • Partner

    Navingo B.V.

  • Partner

    EEW Special Pipe Constructions GmbH