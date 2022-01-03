Industry firsts: World’s 1st eco-friendly ships in 2021
The maritime world has a great and rich history that dates back to hundreds of years. From the very first boat to the present massive ships, the industry has changed over the years. This year was marked by the “industry firsts” with new eco-friendly vessels emerging every day.
Here is a look back to the articles published by Offshore Energy – Green Marine in 2021 covering topics related to the world’s first eco-friendly maritime vessels:
- World’s 1st hydrogen-powered ferry delivered
- Vard delivers world’s first hybrid expedition cruise ship
- World’s 1st LNG-powered VLCC kicks off sea trials
- World’s first IMO Type B VLEC launched
- World’s first flying hydrogen boat revealed at OEEC 2021
- World’s 1st methanol-powered pilot boat launched
- Video: World’s 1st hybrid cargo vessel leaves shipyard
- World’s 1st theatre ship gets eSAIL
- World’s 1st LH2 carrier Suiso Frontier departs for Australia
- World’s 1st zero-emission all-electric tanker launched in Japan