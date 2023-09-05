Offshore wind and oil & gas win for Solstad

September 5, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Solstad Offshore has secured two new contracts for its subsea vessels – one in the offshore wind and the other in the oil & gas industry.

Source: Solstad Offshore

Construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Baltic has won a 180-day contract to provide walk-to-work services on an offshore wind project in Asia, set to commence in October.

Furthermore, Normand Samson has been hired for a period of a minimum of 260 days to support a field development project in South America with commencement in the first quarter of 2024.

According to Solstad, commercial terms of the deals are in line with present market conditions for these types of vessels.

Speaking about other company-related news, the Norwegian offshore vessel owner in August secured a batch of contracts for six vessels in its fleet – five anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels and one CSV.

At the beginning of this month, Solstad won a contract extension with Ocean Infinity for one of its CSVs.