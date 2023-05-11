Ports of Rotterdam and Pecém bolster green hydrogen ties

May 11, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

A new partnership to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the Netherlands and Brazil in port-related energy projects, such as offshore wind energy and green hydrogen production, has been formed.

Courtesy of O Complexo do Pecém

Specifically, 27 parties operating in the ports of Rotterdam and Brazil’s Pecém signed a cooperation agreement on 10 May. In addition to port-related energy projects, the agreement covers port development, logistics and hinterland connection.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the Dutch economic delegation at the port of Pecém as a part of his multi-day visit to Brazil. The declaration of intent was signed via a live video link between the World Port Center in Rotterdam and the Pecém Port Complex Integration Company, CIPP in Brazil, during the World Hydrogen Summit & Exhibition 2023 in Rotterdam.

Courtesy of O Complexo do Pecém

This cooperation is said to contribute to the Port of Rotterdam Authority’s ambition to become a pioneer in the European hydrogen economy. To this end, the port plans to import renewable energy on a large scale for the European energy supply in the form of green hydrogen.

Together with Newcastle and the Port of Sines, the Rotterdam port and O Complexo do Pecém are spearheading an initiative aimed at expediting innovation for green hydrogen named the Platform Zero Global Partnership for Hydrogen Innovation.

Representatives of 14 organizations, innovation hubs, and universities constituting the partnership signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 9 May, in Rotterdam, under the supervision of the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, Ms. Liesje Schreinemacher, to accelerate the renewable energy transition with Platform Zero, Port of Rotterdam, and the City of Rotterdam.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority co-owns the port of Pecém, which, as an industrial and logistics hub for north-east Brazil, offers opportunities for international trade flows and investment from Europe.

As announced in early 2022, Brazil’s Pecém port could house a green hydrogen export hub which is being looked into by integrated storage solutions provider Stolthaven Terminals, part of the Stolt-Nielsen Group, and the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex.