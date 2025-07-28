JDR's subsea control umbilical
Back to overview
Home Subsea Subsea7 takes delivery of subsea control umbilical for Belinda project

Subsea7 takes delivery of subsea control umbilical for Belinda project

Project & Tenders
July 28, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

UK-based manufacturer of subsea and power cables, JDR Cable Systems, part of TFKable Group, has completed the manufacture and load-out of a 7.4-kilometer subsea control umbilical, including subsea umbilical termination assemblies (SUTAs), for Subsea7 as part of the Serica Energy-operated Belinda project.

Source: JDR Cable Systems

According to JDR Cable Systems, the umbilical was produced at JDR’s facility in Hartlepool, UK. The 11.4-meter, approximately 300-tonne reel was loaded onto self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs), moved to the quayside, and transferred to the installation vessel.

“This achievement reflects the strength of collaboration between JDR Cables and Subsea7, and the continued commitment to safety, precision, and operational excellence. Well done to everyone involved,” JDR Cable Systems said in a social media post.

The Belinda field is located in Block 21/30i, approximately six kilometers southeast of the Triton floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit. Belinda was discovered in 1990 and appraised in 2016. It is being developed as a single well tieback to the Triton FPSO.

In June, JDR Cable Systems finished the type test qualifications for next-generation subsea cables designed for offshore energy applications, especially in the fixed and floating offshore wind projects, where it is expected to enable the deployment of larger turbines by doubling the electricity voltage capacity of the cable system from the industry-standard 66 kV to 132 kV.

Related Article

More recently, the UK-based company secured a service contract with an Indian multinational enterprise engaged in engineering, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), to test 14 umbilical cables for offshore platforms in the Middle East.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles