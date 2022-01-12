TECO 2030, Gen2 Energy team up for green hydrogen projects

January 12, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian cleantech company TECO 2030 and its compatriot energy firm Gen2 Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on relevant projects where green hydrogen is needed for fuel cells.

As part of the MoU, the companies intend to jointly investigate the supply of green hydrogen from Gen2 Energy for relevant projects where customers need hydrogen and power conversion through fuel cells either in ports, offshore fish farms or other heavy-duty customers.

Further, Gen2 Energy will involve TECO 2030 Marine Fuel Cells in its seaborn value chain, allowing hydrogen to be transported onboard vessels powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

The parties also intend to work together for soft funding regarding maritime hydrogen applications and develop a complete hydrogen value chain, through the project “Hydrogen Hub Nordland”. Together, the parties will work to develop and establish a functional and effective value chain for the hydrogen industry in northern Norway and enable zero-emission sailing along the Norwegian coastline.

Finally, the partnership will see the two companies promote each other’s products and services towards the hydrogen community.

Commenting on the Mou, Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030 Group, said: “We are excited to continue the development of creating a maritime hydrogen value chain. Gen2 Energy is an exciting industry leader aiming to supply the UK and mainland Europe with green hydrogen from Norway. Together we can create a world-class maritime and heavy-duty hydrogen infrastructure foundation to build our zero-emission future upon”.

“Together, we aim to reduce emissions in the maritime- and heavy-duty sector by making green hydrogen accessible and easy to adapt for our customers”, added Jonas Meyer, CEO of Gen2 Energy.