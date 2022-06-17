Back to overview Home Clean fuel In focus: More green hydrogen projects gaining ground Premium In focus: More green hydrogen projects gaining ground Business & Finance June 17, 2022, by Zlatan Hrvacevic Green hydrogen, often seen as a critical enabler of the global transition to sustainable energy and net zero emissions economies, continues to be a major subject of interest for the industry players worldwide. The recent surge in activity in the market is opening the door for new developments with one of them being the project […] Premium content Checking for account. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Subscribe to continue Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Want to become future-proof? Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. View post tag: Energy Transition View post tag: fossil fuels View post tag: In focus View post tag: renewable energy Share this article Related news List of highlighted news articles Posted: 3 days ago TotalEnergies buying stake in Adani to bring forth ‘largest green hydrogen ecosystem in the world’ Categories: Business & Finance Posted: 3 days ago energy transition Posted: about 1 month ago Premium In focus: Activists take the front line against fossil fuels, as maritime industry steps up clean fuels game Categories: Transition Posted: about 1 month ago Posted: 3 days ago Scotland, Germany launch green hydrogen partnership Categories: Collaboration Posted: 3 days ago Posted: 2 days ago BP to lead, operate Aussie renewable energy hub Categories: Business developments & projects Posted: 2 days ago Related Partners Partner Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) The Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) is a 4-year European Territorial Cooperation project running from May 2018 to May 2022. The project is financially supported… Partner Aon Partner Navingo B.V.