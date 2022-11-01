Subsea construction vessel trifecta for Solstad

November 1, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Solstad Offshore has secured new contracts for three of its subsea construction vessels (CSVs) which have a combined time charter value of approximately NOK 1.6 billion (around €156.5 million).

Havfram contracted Normand Vision for a period of three years firm, plus options for additional two years. The contract is set to begin in January 2024, in direct continuation of the present agreement.

The two companies previously extended the contract for Normand Vision in March.

Normand Ocean has secured an extension and a new contract with DeepOcean for a total period of two years firm also from January 2024, plus an option for an additional one year thereafter, in direct continuation of the present contract.

To remind, Solstad signed a new deal with DeepOcean for the CSV in the summer of 2021, extending the firm contract until the end of 2023.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Solstad CSV cuts fuel consumption by quarter after upgrade Posted: about 1 month ago

Furthermore, Normand Pioneer has been awarded a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a contract with a “major” energy company in South America for a period of 14 months, plus an option for an additional one year. The contract will commence this month.

Subsea construction vessels Normand Australis, Normand Fortress, Normand Frontier and Normand Navigator also recently won contracts with companies from the offshore wind and oil & gas industries for projects in North Europe, West Africa and Asia.

To read more news from Solstad Offshore click HERE.